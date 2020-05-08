Offers piling up for Los Lunas football star Tyler Kiehne

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Kiehne knows what it feels like to be wanted. The Los Lunas high school football star has watched his offers pile up as he heads toward his senior season with the Tigers.

“The full list of schools that have offered me is Utah, UNM, UCLA, Boise State, Washington State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Kansas State, Cal, Arizona, Toledo, and San Diego State. How intense has recruiting been for me?” asked Kiehne. “On a scale of one to ten, it’s probably been about an 8.”

The University of New Mexico was the first to offer Kiehne. That offer came under then-head coach Bob Davie. New Lobos football coach is still hoping to reel Kiehne in. At six foot four and 250 pounds, Kiehne has the size to be a problem for the opposition in the college game. “The strength of my game is my pass rush and my speed,” said Kiehne. “At my size, I don’t think a lot of guys can move like I move and get off blocks and rush the passer the way that I do.”

Head coach Jeremy Maupin agrees with Kiehne. “He’s definitely got some God-given talent there, but I’m really proud of what he does off the field too,” said Maupin. “He’s a really good student.” Kiehne, a defensive end on the field, carries a 4.0-grade point average and is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports.

