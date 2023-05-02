ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nyah Wilson came out of high school in Dallas, Texas as the 75th best player in the nation back in 2021. The transfer guard from Syracuse will get an opportunity to bring some of that magic back as she gets ready to don a Lobos cherry and silver uniform for head coach Mike Bradbury.

“Nyah brings superior athleticism, quickness and experience to the backcourt,” said head coach Mike Bradbury. “She can play multiple guard spots and point guard. She’s an elite defender who can score the ball and make threes. I think she can have a big impact on our team and I look forward to her getting here.” Wilson has two years of eligibility to play.