ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Add another accolade to the career of Notah Begay III. The Albuquerque Academy alum and former PGA professional is heading to the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame.

Begay was a three sport athlete for the Chargers during the late 1980s. Golf was his best though, as he was named all-state and all-American and later voted New Mexico’s high school athlete of the year as a senior.

“It’s a reflection on my coaches and parents and teachers and everybody that supported me at the Albuquerque Academy. What a wonderful opportunity to do some great things in sports. And, now through philanthropy and broadcasting, I’m able to make an impact in my community. Always proud to represent the great state of New Mexico.”

Begay has since had successful professional career on the links. The four time PGA tour winner is the only full-blooded Native American to play on the tour, and he has also played on the U.S. team in 2000. Begay is currently a professional golf commentator.

Among the list of 12 honorees, Begay is joined by multiple accomplished athletes. In the 2022 class, NFL Hall of Fame players Walter Payton and Thurman Thomas will be inducted, as well as Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross. The induction ceremony will take place July 1 in San Antonio, Texas.