ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Notah Begay III is returning to the Presidents Cup. No, he won’t be playing, however serving as a captain for the USA junior team.

The Junior Presidents cup is a team match-play competition where team USA competes against the team International. 12 of the USA’s best boys golfers under 19 against 12 players from around the globe — minus Europe — on the links for a two-day event in September prior to the start of the President’s cup.

“[The PGA] really tried to create this platform for junior golf to showcase the best junior golfers in the world,” said Begay. “For them to think of me in the capacity of leading this team as a captain in that role was truly a surprising number one, but definitely an honor and I’m really going to take it seriously and put a lot of time and effort and energy into getting to know the kids, the team and really promote the event in a positive fashion.”

Begay played in the President’s Cup as a member of Team USA’s winning team in 2000. He partnered with Tiger Woods for a duo record of 2-2, while winning his singles match against Retief Goosen.

The third edition of the Junior Presidents Cup will take place on Monday, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20 at Myeres Park County Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.