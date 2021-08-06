Notah Begay III is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III is trying to grow the game of golf among youth. Begay is hoping his National Junior Golf Tournament will aid his efforts.

Begay has backing from a childhood friend to help get the job done and Begay talked about it in Van Tate’s Sports Office.

