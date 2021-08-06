Notah Begay III is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III is trying to grow the game of golf among youth. Begay is hoping his National Junior Golf Tournament will aid his efforts.
Story continues below:
- Survey: Will you get your child vaccinated against COVID-19?
- Health: RSV cases increasing in Albuquerque
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 5 de Agosto 2021
- Entertainment: UNM associate professor shares expertise in ‘Alien Worlds’ series
- Crime: Catalytic converter thefts nearly triple in a year’s time
Begay has backing from a childhood friend to help get the job done and Begay talked about it in Van Tate’s Sports Office.