Northern New Mexico College suspends all sports for 2020-2021 season

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) -Northern New Mexico College Athletic Director Ryan Cordova has announced on Monday that all sports including men and women’s basketball, cross country, golf, cheer, and dance will be suspended for the 2020 to 2021 season. The announcement comes after New Mexico Highlands University canceled their winter sports including men and women’s basketball, wrestling, and volleyball for the 2020 to 2021 season.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community are our priority at Northern,” said Coach Cordova in a press release. “The risk and uncertainty of COVID-19 has led to this decision.”

According to a press release from the college, Cordova informed NAIA President Jim Carr last week about Northern New Mexico College’s decision to cancel winter sports for the season. Northern now joins more than 256 colleges and universities across the United States who have suspended or canceled sports that have been affected by COVID-19.

Northern reports it has been in continued contact with the governor’s office and the Secretary of Higher Education, Stephanie Rodriguez. “We will be slow and steady regarding decisions,” said Cordova. “But we will ultimately make the health and safety of our students and community the priority.”

