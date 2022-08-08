ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday was sweet and sour for North Valley Little League. The team, playing in its first ever southwest regional, saw their run come to an end. The sweet part of their Monday was in the morning. North Valley rode the bat of Bo Lobaina to a 9-2 victory over Mile High to advance to the tournament semifinals. It was in the semifinals where North Valley would see their season end. East Texas defeated North Valley 10-5 to advance to the final and close the door on a North Valley season unlike any in it’s history.