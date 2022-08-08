NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The North Valley Little League All-Stars notched their 2nd win at this years Junior League Southwest Regional Tournament at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. North Valley beat Colorado 15-13.
Looking to make their way through the losers bracket after a loss on Saturday, North Valley will now move on to play District 5 out of New Mexico on Monday at 8am. These teams already played once, and North Valley won that game7-2.