LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Teddy Allen is having a terrific first campaign with the Aggies. The guard is leading NMSU in minutes, points, field goals, three-point field goals, free throws, rebounds, and steals. Now, New Mexico State’s star player has added a milestone to his collegiate career.

In only his third season of NCAA Division I basketball (78 games), Allen has eclipsed 1,000 career points. The Phoenix, Arizona native began his collegiate career at West Virginia in 2017. In his freshman season as a Mountaineer, Allen averaged seven points in just under 12 minutes per game.

Allen then spent some time away from the NCAA before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2020. In Lincoln, Allen led his team in scoring with 16.5 points per game and had multiple double-digit outings, including a 41 point performance against Penn State. Allen then transferred to NMSU where he is currently averaging just over 18 points per game.

Allen now joins Donnie Tillman as the only current Aggies to have reached 1,000 career points. Allen however, will have the opportunity to reach even higher accolades, as was granted an extra year of eligibility with the NCAA’s blanket COVID-19 waiver, and is currently listed as a Redshirt Junior.

NMSU is currently 18-3 overall record and tied for first in the WAC with an 8-1 conference record. The Aggies will battle against co-WAC leader Seattle U in Las Cruces on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.