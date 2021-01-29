NMSU’s 31-game WAC win streak snapped at Grand Canyon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Univerisity’s men’s basketball Western Athletic Conference winning streak of 31 games came to an end Friday, as rival Grand Canyon University defeated the Aggies 70-62. The Aggies jumped out to a nine-point lead to start the game as Johnny McCants had his way with a flurry of buckets. McCants finished with 13 points for the game.

Jabari Rice was the only other member of the Aggies to score in double figures with 12 points. The Lopes had four players in double figures led by Mikey Dixon and Alessandro Lever who scored 14 points each. Lever hit a three-point bucket down the stretch of the first half to send the Lopes into the break up seven at 37 to 30. The Aggies got as close as a point in the second half and even made a final run late in the game to no avail. Earlier this week, Aggies Head Coach Chris Jans was asked if his team was ready to start conference play and he said no. Jans wanted his team to get more games played before starting league action. The Aggies, at 3-1, went into Friday’s contest with only four games played. COVID-19 wiped out a large portion of their schedule. The Aggies dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference with the loss. Grand Canyon improved to 11-3 and 5-0 in league play. Game two of the series is Saturday at 7 p.m.