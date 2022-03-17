LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies are dancing. 12 seed NMSU upset five seeded UCONN in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday winning 70-63.

It was a close one for the Aggies as there were four lead changes and five ties throughout the game. In the final moments of the one possession game, Teddy Allen found the foul line. He was the only Aggie to shoot from the charity stripe the entire game, and he connected on 13-13 with ten coming in the second half.

Allen single handedly took control of the game. Number zero finished with a game high 37 points while also racking up six rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Phoenix, Arizona native shot 10-24 (41.7 percent) for the game and 4-7 (57.1) from beyond the arc. No other NMSU player finished the game in double figures.

Up next for the Aggies is the winner of 13 seed Vermont and four seed Arkansas. The game will take place on Sunday, March 20 in Buffalo, New York at a time yet to be announced.