LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is shutting down the men’s basketball season for the time being. Per a report from KTSM, there are new allegations surrounding the team separate from the ongoing investigation involving player Mike Peake and a deadly shooting in Albuquerque.

The new allegations involve violations of University policy. While these allegations are investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave.

NMSU was scheduled to play Cal Baptist on Saturday in Riverside. That game has been canceled.