LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies Football team has locked up head coach Jerry Kill through 2027.

Kill, who was won 164 games as a head coach, turned the Aggies around this season. The team finished 2-10 in 2021 and in Kill’s first season as coach led the team to a 7-6 season capped off with a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl.

This was the first time the team had won seven games in a season since 2017 and the third time since 1968. The Aggies are preparing to move conferences and will play in Conference USA next season.