ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies took game one of the 2023 Rio Grande Rivalry series at Santa Ana Star Field on Tuesday night, Mar. 21.

The Aggies jumped out to a lead in the second inning courtesy of a Nick Gore RBI single and were able to hold on to the lead thanks to a solid pitching performance. Albuquerque native and Volcano Vista grad Darius Garcia got the start on the mound for New Mexico State University and only allowed two hits through 5.2 innings, while the team combined to give up only five hits on the game.

In the 9th inning NMSU picked up an insurance run thanks to Roswell native Cal Villareal. The former Goddard Rocket provided a solo home run to right to put a cap on the Aggies 2-0 win.

The University of New Mexico and NMSU will meet three more times this season beginning on April 4 in Las Cruces.