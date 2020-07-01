NMSU shuts down on-campus workouts after positive COVID-19 tests

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Six New Mexico State University student-athletes and a member of the strength and conditioning department recently tested positive for COVID-19. Activities at the NMSU Coca Cola Weight Training Center have been suspended due to the positive tests.

“We had a student-athlete said, hey I feel a little something last week,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia. “We said, hey don’t come in. Let’s do some contact tracing, you know, your roommates and who have you all been around. We ended up testing the group, a pretty significant group, and that’s where we got some of these positive tests which also included a member of our strength and conditioning staff.”

NMSU did not specify which sport the students who tested positive competed in. The university is working to identify other NMSU students and personnel who may have come in contact with those who tested positive. The weight training facility will reopen after further testing can be completed.