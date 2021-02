ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.ย (KRQE) โ€“ When the minor league baseball season starts the Albuquerque Isotopes will be competing in the 10 teams Triple-A West Division; Gone is the 16 team Pacific Coast League. It's one of the changes coming as Major League Baseball makes a change in how in the structuring of how it will govern and operate the minor leagues and development system.

In an effort to make the Minor League experience better for players, coaches, and fans, the plan calls for modernization of playing facilities, increases in players' salaries, less travel for players, and a better setup for the league geographically. The change in the division is the biggest change for the Isotopes who are currently being looked on as a model operation for minor league baseball.