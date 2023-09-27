ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales had no comment Tuesday about a video that reportedly showed New Mexico State University quarterback Diego Pavia urinating on UNM’s turf practice field.
“I have no comment, nope, not my problem,” Gonzales responded when asked about the video.
Aggies offensive coordinator Tim Beck did address the matter in their weekly press conference on Tuesday. “Well, obviously you know, we are disappointed in him and what happened, but you know that’s one of those things where we will deal with him and deal with it internally and move forward,” said Beck who filled in for head coach Jerry Kill at the press conference.
As far as Beck knows, Pavia has not been punished and he is expected to play in NMSU’s next game on Oct. 4.