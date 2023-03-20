ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Pavio is a man overflowing with confidence. That is what helped the New Mexico State University (NMSU) quarterback lead his team to seven wins and a bowl victory this past season. Pavia believes the best is yet to come.

After what appears to be a solid offseason of attracting strong recruits, the NMSU Aggies are ready to start spring football – the first day is Mar. 21. The spring game is on Apr. 20. Pavio talks about all of it as a guest in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week.