LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies’ baseball season has come to a close following a loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. In the double-elimination regional tournament, NMSU faced a must-win against the Commodores following a loss in the first regional game on Friday. New Mexico State went on to suffer a 1-21 loss, putting a close to the Aggies’ playoff run.

As the bottom seed, NMSU did, however, make some noise in the Corvallis Regional. The WAC champion Aggies matched up against the number three team in the country, Oregon State, and took the Beavers into extra innings. The game down to a bases-loaded walk-off walk to give NMSU its first postseason loss of 2022, seemingly putting an end to the Aggies’ playoff magic.

NMSU finishes the season with a 24-34 overall record and a WAC tournament championship.