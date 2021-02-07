NMSU Men’s Basketball wins first WAC game Saturday, 97-70 over Cal Baptist

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 10: Head coach Chris Jans of the New Mexico State Aggies smiles after defeating the Grand Canyon Lopes 72-58 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NMSU Men’s Basketball is in the WAC win column for the first time this season, after a stand-out victory over Cal Baptist University on Saturday night, 97-70.

“We needed it, I am really happy for our players. It’s been a while, it’s been way too long, and their backs have been against the wall obviously, and it’s been tough sledding. I felt like this game was pivotal for us going forward, we had to get in the win column,” said Head Coach Chris Jans.

Coming off of a loss to CBU on Friday night, NMSU played much better defensively on Saturday and they also looked solid on offense, as they finished with 5 double-digit scorers. Jabari Rice finished with a team-high of 20 points on Saturday night and he says that this game was huge for his team moving forward. “I feel like we just came together today and everybody, the gym work and everything, the time spent, just came together today”, said Jabari Rice.

NMSU will play at Seattle U next, and that game will be on Friday at 7:00 p.m.