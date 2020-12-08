NMSU men’s basketball will not play Arizona on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 10: Head coach Chris Jans of the New Mexico State Aggies smiles after defeating the Grand Canyon Lopes 72-58 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Men’s Basketball announced on Monday afternoon that their game with Arizona on Saturday has now been called off. The team had to cancel two non-conference games over the weekend, due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

Head Coach Chris Jans addressed the media on Monday morning and he said that his team could possibly play Arizona in the future but wasn’t 100% sure when that would be this season. As of now, the team is waiting to hear what test results from Sunday and Monday will bring, and that will determine what their next move will be.

“To be honest with you, we really haven’t delved into that (non-conference schedule) too much. We will find games, but until we know a hard schedule of how we are going to move forward and when that will be, it’s not fair to anyone else to really start penciling in games,” said Jans.

NMSU is slated to begin WAC play on Jan. 8 against Dixie State.

Latest Sports