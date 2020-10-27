NMSU men’s basketball releases conference schedule

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University basketball announced its conference schedule on Monday. It features the usual 16-games but this season will have a different format, as they will play back-to-back games at the same location throughout the season.
They will have eight games at home and eight away games.
