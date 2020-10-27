NMSU men’s basketball releases conference schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 10: Head coach Chris Jans of the New Mexico State Aggies smiles after defeating the Grand Canyon Lopes 72-58 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University basketball announced its conference schedule on Monday. It features the usual 16-games but this season will have a different format, as they will play back-to-back games at the same location throughout the season.

They will have eight games at home and eight away games.

