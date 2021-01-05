NMSU men’s basketball postpones WAC opener with Dixie State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Men’s Basketball was forced to put athletic activity on pause on Monday after one member within the program tested positive for COVID-19.

NMSU was supposed to tip off WAC play on Friday against Dixie State, but that game and their Saturday night game with Dixie State has been postponed. A makeup date for that game is scheduled to be made at a later date.

NMSU has already seen six games canceled this season, due to COVID-19 complications, and while this news was made Monday evening, Head Coach Chris Jans spoke to the media on Monday morning about the complications the pandemic will have on the rest of the year.

“Just because we got games on the schedule doesn’t mean they are going to happen. Yeah, I mean there is going to be cancellations, it’s going to continue to happen. Unfortunately for us, we have had as many as probably most teams across the country have had,” said Jans.

NMSU’s next WAC series is scheduled to be played on Jan. 22 against UTRGV.

