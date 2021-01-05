NMSU men’s basketball postpones WAC opener with Dixie State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Men’s Basketball was forced to put athletic activity on pause on Monday after one member within the program tested positive for COVID-19.

NMSU was supposed to tip off WAC play on Friday against Dixie State, but that game and their Saturday night game with Dixie State has been postponed. A makeup date for that game is scheduled to be made at a later date.

NMSU has already seen six games canceled this season, due to COVID-19 complications, and while this news was made Monday evening, Head Coach Chris Jans spoke to the media on Monday morning about the complications the pandemic will have on the rest of the year.

“Just because we got games on the schedule doesn’t mean they are going to happen. Yeah, I mean there is going to be cancellations, it’s going to continue to happen. Unfortunately for us, we have had as many as probably most teams across the country have had,” said Jans.

NMSU’s next WAC series is scheduled to be played on Jan. 22 against UTRGV.

Next Read:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES