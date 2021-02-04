NMSU men’s basketball plays CBU on Friday in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University men’s basketball will be back in action on Friday night, as they host Cal Baptist at 7 p.m. This will mark Aggie’s first home game of the year, but it will be played at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas. Fans are not allowed at the game.

NMSU is currently 3-3 on the season and is coming off of a 12 point loss to GCU on Saturday. Head Coach Chris Jans hopes his team performs better against CBU and also gets some more experience. “You know, they are going to be excited, they always are when they play us, and we have had some battles with them, but for us, it doesn’t matter who we are playing. we got to play better. We just got to get in rhythm, we had no rhythm, we had no flow, but I am anxious to see what kind of week we have and how we play this weekend,” said Jans.