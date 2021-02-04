NMSU men’s basketball plays CBU on Friday in Texas

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 10: Head coach Chris Jans of the New Mexico State Aggies smiles after defeating the Grand Canyon Lopes 72-58 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University men’s basketball will be back in action on Friday night, as they host Cal Baptist at 7 p.m. This will mark Aggie’s first home game of the year, but it will be played at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas. Fans are not allowed at the game.

NMSU is currently 3-3 on the season and is coming off of a 12 point loss to GCU on Saturday. Head Coach Chris Jans hopes his team performs better against CBU and also gets some more experience. “You know, they are going to be excited, they always are when they play us, and we have had some battles with them, but for us, it doesn’t matter who we are playing. we got to play better. We just got to get in rhythm, we had no rhythm, we had no flow, but I am anxious to see what kind of week we have and how we play this weekend,” said Jans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

