NMSU men’s basketball picked to win WAC Title in preseason poll

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Basketball has been selected to win the conference in the latest WAC Preseason Coaches Poll. NMSU earned 64 total votes and eight first-place votes this year.

Players were also recognized on Wednesday, as senior guard Terrell Brown took home First Team All-Wac Preseason honors with Ivan Aurrecoechea, AJ Harris, and Trevelin Queen earning Second Team honors.

Heading into his third season as head coach of the Aggies, Chris Jans is feeling optimistic heading into this year.

“Since I have arrived we haven’t had this type of returnees yet, and so it’s nice to not have to explain every drill, every term, every play, and they like each other. We have got nine of our top 11-12 guys from a team that won 30 games, so that’s encouraging too,” said Chris Jans.