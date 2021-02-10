NMSU men’s basketball feeling more comfortable after gaining game experience

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University Men’s Basketball is coming off of their first win in conference play on Saturday, 97-70 over Cal Baptist. Head Coach Chris Jans knew that his team would find their footing, as their record now stands at 4-4 overall and 1-3 in WAC play, but he says that just getting in-game experience has been huge for his team, and he believes that moving forward in the conference schedule that his team will get more accustomed to playing in the back-to-back game format.

“So, I think we are in a better position to handle the approach. Monday’s will be more about us trying to get batter, you know Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we still have three full days to prepare for an opponent and playback to back. So, I think we are all getting a lot more comfortable,” said Jans.

NMSU will be in action on Friday, as they take on Seattle University at 7 p.m.