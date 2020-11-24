NMSU men’s basketball excited to start their season on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will tip off their season on Friday against Arizona Christian University. NMSU relocated to Phoenix, Arizona last week and the team is now preparing to start their season.

Depth will be an issue for this team in 2020 but coach Chris Jans says that his older guys are stepping up and that the team has a positive mindset coming into the year. “The returnees have been great, you know, they get it and they are doing a good job of trying to pull people along to get them to the other side if you will. But, their attitudes have been awesome and our energy and our talk has [sic] been really really good,” said Jans. NMSU will play Arizona Christian on Friday at 4 p.m.

