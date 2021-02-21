NMSU Men’s Basketball beats Utah Valley on Saturday night 67-60

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 10: Head coach Chris Jans of the New Mexico State Aggies smiles after defeating the Grand Canyon Lopes 72-58 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Men’s Basketball lost to Utah Valley on Friday night, but they would bounce back Saturday to beat the Wolverines 67-60. Just like Friday night, this game was closely contested.

“You know two nights in a row, it came down to a possession or two, which will hopefully help us down the road. It was nice to get some late-game situations. Certainly, you don’t want it to be close, but when it is, you are always curious to see how we execute. So, that will hopefully bode well for us in the future,” said NMSU Head Basketball Coach Chris Jans.

NMSU would finish out this game with some big buckets down the stretch from Evan Gilyard who finished with 16 points. NMSU finished with three scorers in the double figures, as they got 10 points from Donnie Tillman and a game-high of 20 points from Jabari Rice.

NMSU is now 3-5 in WAC play and will move on to play Tarleton State on Friday at 6 p.m.