NMSU men’s basketball are unanimous WAC favorites in preseason polls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, New Mexico State Men’s Basketball Team was been picked as the media and coaches’ WAC Preseason Favorite.

“To me, you know its 1A, 1B, 1C in terms of how and why people win and we have had really good players and probably just as important as that is their willingness to buy in and jump off that bridge and trust us. If they that then we sell them that they will have some success at the end of the season,” said NMSU Head Basketball Coach Chris Jans.

Coach Jans has definitely kept a winning mentality at NMSU in his tenure, as the Aggies are in search of their fourth consecutive WAC regular-season title this season.

NMSU also saw four of their players land on All-WAC Preseason Teams, including local product Johnny McCants. McCants is heading into his senior season and was named to the All-WAC first team. Joining McCants is Jabari Rice, but the junior guard was also named WAC Preseason Player of the Year.

NMSU is still working on a non-conference schedule.