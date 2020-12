LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 10: Head coach Chris Jans of the New Mexico State Aggies smiles after defeating the Grand Canyon Lopes 72-58 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Men’s Basketball finally added a game to their schedule. NMSU has been looking for an opponent to add to their schedule before WAC Play starts in January. Well, they will now play Cal State University Northridge on Monday at 3 p.m.

NMSU is 2-0 on the year and this non-conference game with CSU Northridge will be their first since December 1. The game will be streamed online.