LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two dozen new players have signed and committed to New Mexico State University’s E-Sports team for the 2022-2023 school year. The addition of the 30 new players comes after Ethan Sarles became the first student in the state to commit and sign onto a college e-sports team in April. The players are primarily freshmen; some are transfers. NMSU’s e-sports team now has more than 1,700 total players.