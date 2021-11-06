NMSU joins Conference USA

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State made it official Friday. NMSU accepted an invitation to join Conference USA and will start with the league July 1 of 2023.

“To be invited and accepted by Conference USA is nothing short of phenomenal,” said NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia. NMSU compete with all of their 15 sports in the conference.

Football has been independent since 2018, prior to that, football competed in the Sun Belt Conference from 2014 to 2017. All of New Mexico State other sports have competed in the WAC the last 20 years. “I was persuaded that this is very much an alignment with the direction that we want to head as a university,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu.