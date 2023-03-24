LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State has a new men’s basketball coach. The program officially announced the hiring of Jason Hooten as the 28th coach in Aggies’ history.

Hooten comes to Las Cruces with a 30-year coaching career including 13 as a head coach. Most recently the head coach at Sam Houston State, Hooten took the Bearkats to six postseason appearances including a first-round win in this year’s NIT.

Hooten takes over an Aggies program that is coming off a year of controversy that led to the season being canceled. He will be formally introduced as head coach in Las Cruces on Sunday at 2 p.m.