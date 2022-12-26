ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University football team beat Bowling Green on Monday afternoon, 24-19, to win this years Quick Lane Bowl title. NMSU jumped out to an early lead and would hold off a late push from Bowling Green to win their program’s fourth bowl game.

Former Volcano Vista stand-out, and JUCO National Champion, Diego Pavia was incredible in this game as he led at the quarterback position both with his arm and his legs. Pavia finished with two touchdowns on 167 yards passing and he also racked up 65 yards rushing. Pavia led blocks for his running backs and showed his willingness to win in this game. He was named Bowl MVP.

“At the beginning of the year it was rough for the team, just because we started off 0-4 and no one really believed in us and we just kept our composure and our defense is the best in the country and our O-line, A-block. I don’t have to say too much, you know what I mean. I just hope Coach Kill keeps me on and next year we will be looking forward to bigger and better things,” said Diego Pavia after this game.

NMSU is now 4-0-1 in their bowl game history. This bowl victory also marks the first ever for Head Coach Jerry Kill. NMSU will join C-USA next fall.