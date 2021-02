NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Last week's COVID-19 issue within the University of New Mexico women's basketball program has postponed their two-game series, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday against Wyoming. The Lobos are still in quarantine after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 last week. That positive test forced the postponement of a two-game series against Colorado State. The rescheduled date for the Lobos and Wyoming series will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions.

In other sports news, the Lobo men's basketball team will play for the first time since January 30 when they host Wyoming in a two-game series at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs starting Wednesday. Lobos senior Makuach Maluach continues to lead the Lobos in points scored with 14 and rebounds with over five per game.