NMSU football starts practice, optimistic looking ahead

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Football started practicing again on Friday. All athletics at NMSU have been affected by the current pandemic, as multiple student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, and here recently, one football player has now opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns with COVID-19.

NMSU Head Football Coach Doug Martin has said that things have been tough during this pandemic, but he is proud of how his athletes have stayed safe, become educated on the virus, and still have a desire to play.

“Everybody wants to talk about the players opting out and those type of things. To me, the real story are the players that are here. You know, those are the guys that are showing tremendous team unity and taking care of each other and great courage, just what college athletics is all about,” said Martin.