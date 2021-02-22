NMSU football loses to Tarleton State (FCS) on Sunday, 43-17

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University football opened their spring schedule on Sunday against Tarleton State (FCS) 43-17. The Aggies haven’t played in a game for 449 days before Sunday, and they looked rusty against the Texans on Sunday inside the Sun Bowl at UTEP in El Paso, Texas.

“Its been a long time, I mean it showed. You know, we did things tonight that we haven’t been doing in practice at all, as far as making mistakes and mental and physical errors, but yeah getting back on the field is the main thing and we just have to improve now. Again, I am just grateful we have these games to knock all of this off of us before we get to next fall”, said NMSU Head Football Coach Doug Martin.

NMSU will be back in action on Sunday March 7th, as they host Dixie State at the Sun Bowl at 3 p.m.