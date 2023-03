NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some members of the New Mexico State University football team are coming to Albuquerque Thursday to celebrate their bowl game win. The Aggies beat Bowling Green State University in December.

Head Coach Jerry Kill, along with quarterback and Albuquerque native, Diego Pavia, will be at the Nativo Lodge from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. celebrating their win. All fans and school alumni are welcome to attend the event.