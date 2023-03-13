ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jerry Kill is enjoying the spoils of victory. The NMSU head football coach is a popular guy these days after leading his team to a seven-win season and bowl victory in his first season with the Aggies.

Kill is in The Sports Office this week, talking about the season past and the one to come. He believes he has added some talent to his club with his latest recruiting class. “We got a big defensive lineman transferring in from Arizona,” said Kill.

“Deon is 6’5″ and 310-315 and can run. He reminds me of a guy who was drafted from me in Minnesota. We didn’t have anybody like that last year. So, we’ve picked up some bigger, stronger, faster kids and we recruited very well in high school,” said Kill. The Aggies start spring football on Mar. 21. The spring game is on Apr. 20.