LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies’ time in the NCAA tournament has come to an end. NMSU lost 48-53 to four-seed Arkansas in the second round of the tournament Saturday night.

It was a sloppy game, to say the least. The Aggies struggled offensively for much of the first half as the team only scored 17 points in the opening 20 minutes. To go along with the lackluster scoring, New Mexico State had a hard time taking care of the ball with 12 first-half turnovers while only accounting for two assists.

Even with everything that went wrong in the first half, the Aggies’ defense kept the faith alive in Las Cruces. In the second half, Arkansas went on a nearly eight-minute scoring drought while NMSU chipped away at the lead. The 12 seed took control up 33-32, but the tides quickly changed.

The Razorbacks then went on a 9-0 scoring run and didn’t waiver for the remainder of the game. Despite NMSU’s best comeback efforts, it wasn’t enough as Arkansas sealed the game at the foul line.

Following Teddy Allen’s spectacular performance in the opening round, the Razorback defense focused heavily on number zero. Allen finished the game with 12 points with many of them coming in the final moments. A bright spot for the Aggies was Johnny McCants who had a team high in points and rebounds with 16 and 12 respectively.