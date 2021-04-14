NMSU extends basketball coach Chris Jans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University and head men’s basketball coach Chris Jans have agreed to a new six-year extension that will keep Jans with the Aggies until April of 2027. Jans’ restructured contract effectively started Wednesday. He will make the same $290,000 base salary as last season, but Jans’ retention bonus has been increased from $216,000 to $294,000.

The contract also comes with an additional sum of $72,500 to be distributed between Jans and the other coaches on his staff. The $72,500 was made available by donors to the New Mexico State men’s basketball program. “I feel Chris Jans is a huge asset to our department, our institution and I am delighted to retain him,” said NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia. Jans is credited for leading the Aggies to its best stretch of four years in its history with three consecutive WAC titles and two WAC Tournament titles and multiple NCAA Tournament berths.