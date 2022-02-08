LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Youth organizations in Las Cruces say they are losing out on fundraising dollars with New Mexico State University’s decision to suspend concession sales at Aggie games. The university made the move because too many fans were not wearing their masks, using the excuse they were eating or drinking.

But the coach of the Mayfield High School dance team says they work the concession stands at the Pan American Center twice a week to make money for their program. The suspension could cost them $2,000.

“We had games scheduled to work up until the end of March and since those are now canceled, we had to come up with another means of fundraising because our girls are preparing to go to their state competition,” said Mayfield dance team parent Joleen Munoz.

NMSU says it will keep the suspension in place until the state’s public health order is lifted.