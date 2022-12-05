ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University basketball player involved in a deadly shooting last month has been suspended from the team indefinitely. The athletic director says an investigation is underway into Mike Peake’s violations of team policy.

He will have to complete the disciplinary process before being considered for reinstatement. Police say University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis and others lured Peak to the UNM’s campus intending to beat him up as payback for a fight at a football game months earlier.

Investigators say both students opened fire at each other. Travis was killed and Peake was wounded.