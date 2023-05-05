LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – As the New Mexico State University men’s basketball program begins to rebuild, some local high school players are being lobbied to join the team. The Aggies have given an offer to both Los Lunas’ Jalin Holland and Volcano Vista’s Kenyon Aguino, as both players announced on Friday.

Both Holland and Aguino recently finished their sophomore seasons and have established themselves as some of the top players in the state. Holland, a 6-4 guard, has multiple Division I offers including UNM, TCU, and Missouri. Aguino, a 6-8 forward, is a back-to-back state champion and the reigning New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year.

While Holland and Aguino play for different high schools, the duo play together on the Albuquerque Basketball Club AAU team.