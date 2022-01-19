NMSU basketball entering tough stretch

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With a 15-2 overall record, including 4-0 WAC play, the New Mexico State basketball team is proving the conference preseason poll right. The Aggies are currently riding a ten-game win streak and sit at the top of the conference but the next few games will be a true test if they belong on top.

Over the next two weeks, the Aggies will play five games, including matchups against four of the remaining top five teams in the WAC standings. The tough stretch of games begins on Thursday night against Sam Houston State when NMSU begins its two-game road trip to east Texas. NMSU will then only have one day of rest before squaring off against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday. New Mexico State returns to Las Cruces on Jan. 29 to play Grand Canyon and then will host Cal Baptist, before closing out the brutal stretch against Seattle U on Feb. 5.

The five opponents listed above have a combined record of 59-27 (0.687 win %) and are filled with talent. NMSU seems to be clicking at the right time and has had the benefit of staying healthy, however, the teams faced during the winning streak haven’t exactly top-level competition.

New Mexico State and Sam Houston State tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. To look at the Aggies schedule, visit nmstatesports.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule.