LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State baseball team is regionals bound. It was revealed on Monday that the Aggies will be playing in the Corvallis regional for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“That was definitely surreal, like just sitting down over there and hearing out names called to go somewhere, is pretty special and something that you’ll probably never forget for the rest of your life,” said infielder Nolan Funke.

“Two weeks ago we weren’t even supposed to be here,” outfielder Tommy Tabak said. “So the fact that we get to go even compete to get in the college world series, we got nothing to lose. So all those teams that are pressing so hard because they have something to prove, we’re just going to go have fun and see what happens.”

NMSU is a four-seed in the region and will be playing the top seed and No. 3 team in the country, Oregon state. The other teams in the region are Vanderbilt and San Diego.

Finishing the regular season 20-32, the Aggies were near the bottom of WAC standings entering the conference tournament. NMSU proceeded to go on a postseason run, winning four straight games en route to a league title.

This will be the Aggies’ sixth NCAA tournament appearance, and NMSU is still looking for its first tournament win. NMSU will play its first-round game against Oregon State on Friday at 8 p.m.