LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a successful debut to the 2022 season, the NMSU baseball team has received national recognition. Sammy Natera leads the nation in strikeouts, and on Tuesday, the National College Baseball Hall of Fame announced that Natera has been named the National Pitcher of the Week.

In his first outing of the season, Natera struck out 14 in seven innings in route to his first win of the season. The Juarez, Mexico native did not walk a batter and only allowed two hits. Natera’s 14 strikeouts added to the Aggies total of 48 and 15.5 K’s per nine innings, which ranks third in the nation.

Natera’s award makes it four consecutive years that an Aggie has been selected with a national weekly award. Other recent NMSU players to receive the nod include Nick Gonzales and Zerek Saenz.

The Aggies will play their first home game of the season on Friday against Oakland. First pitch against the Grizzlies is scheduled for 3 p.m.