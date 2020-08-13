NMSU announces suspension on all fall sports

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is the latest to postpone its fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic. NMSU made the announcement Thursday following an announcement by the Western Athletic Conference.

The conference announced it will suspend all fall athletics competitions through the end of the year. This includes football, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and soccer. Additionally, NMSU’s baseball, golf, tennis and softball teams will not be allowed to play in any scheduled engagements they had planned for the fall.

