NMSU announces suspension on all fall sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico's first-year football coach Danny Gonzales is making the most out of a tough situation. With his season postponed due to health concerns over the coronavirus, Gonzales hopes to use the extra time to get his team even more prepared should they get the opportunity to have a season before or after the spring. As a first-year coach redeeming the time can prove to be valuable.

"With the parameter of not having a scheduled football game, we're going to adjust how we do things," said Gonzales. "We're going to take this opportunity to get bigger, faster, stronger. In the protocols that we currently have, we can design that. I met with our strength coach. I met with our coaches on how we can get the most out of our football team and get them prepared."