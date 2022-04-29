LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State baseball program has added another MLB player to its alumni list. Former Aggie pitcher Kyle Bradish will be making his first big league start for the Orioles against the Red Sox on Friday night.

Bradish was selected by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, but was later acquired by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019.

After grinding it out in the minor leagues for the past few seasons, Bradish began the 2022 season with AAA Norfolk. In 15.0 innings of work, the former Aggie has stuck out 17 while posting a 1.20 ERA and a 2-0 record. Batters have struggles to get on base against him, registering only a .148 batting average.

Bradish’s first MLB start will begin at 5:05 p.m. MT and will be televised on MASN, MLB.tv and ESPN+.