NMSU Aggies football affected by Mountain West decision to postpone fall sports

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State football is now up to seven games lost off of the 2020 schedule as conferences adjust due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday the Mountain West became the second conference, joining the MAC, to postpone fall sports. NMSU, who plays as an independent, lost three games with the announcement. The Aggies were scheduled for its yearly rivalry game with New Mexico. Fresno State and Hawaii were also on the Aggies 2020 schedule.

“Does the Mountain West postponing football impact us?” asked NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia. “I think you would be fooling yourself if you didn’t say, hey, it certainly does. I think we will need to get together with coach Martin, our leadership and talk about next steps forward. At the same time, we’re not in a huge rush to make a decision. I mean there is no need to make a decision immediately.”

Losing games started for the Aggies when some conferences announced that they would only play league games in 2020. The Pac-12 is one of those conferences and that took a season opener at UCLA off the board right away. The Aggies soon lost a season finale in Florida when the SEC decided it too would only play conference games.

Games against the Akron Zips and Texas Southern were also taken off the list. Unless all of college football shuts down, the Aggies could still play a season. Since they are independent they are always a possibility for schools looking for a game. “I’ve had so many people wanting us to get on the schedule,” said Moccia. “That’s the one beneficial thing about being Independent, you have a lot of flexibility. So, we are very popular during this time.”